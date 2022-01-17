California Public Employees Retirement System Has $336.32 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $336,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.61 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

