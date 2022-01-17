California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 102,973 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Boeing worth $262,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $225.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

