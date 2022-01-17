Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $173.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.43 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

CALX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 646,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

