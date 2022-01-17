Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

