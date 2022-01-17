Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of TUSA opened at $49.64 on Monday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

