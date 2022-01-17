Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 924.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth $329,000.

NYSEARCA MOON opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

