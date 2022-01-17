Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carter’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,698,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

