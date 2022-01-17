Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

