Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

