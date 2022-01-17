Camden National Bank Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,438.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,427.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

