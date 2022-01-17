Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,100. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

