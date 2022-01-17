Canaccord Genuity Group Trims CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Target Price to $17.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. CVRx has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 277,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 413,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

