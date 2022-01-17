Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canada Goose by 35.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 58,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 42.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

