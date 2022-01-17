Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,990. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

