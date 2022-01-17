Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.83 ($82.77).

ETR COK opened at €56.76 ($64.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 12-month low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($73.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

