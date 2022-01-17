Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

CADL stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

