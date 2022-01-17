Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFPZF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Canfor has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

