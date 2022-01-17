Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

