Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

