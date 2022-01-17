Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

