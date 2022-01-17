Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
CRS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
