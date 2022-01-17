Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CRS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.