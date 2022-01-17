Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3,261.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

NYSE CVNA opened at $156.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.48. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $147.67 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

