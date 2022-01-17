Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana stock opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.48. Carvana has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after purchasing an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

