Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.16. 371,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,860. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

