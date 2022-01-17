CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

CTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,200. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

