Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

