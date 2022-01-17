Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Centene by 21.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

