Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 1,349,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

