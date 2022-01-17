CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of CF opened at $66.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

