ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after buying an additional 457,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

