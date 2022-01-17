China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.54 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

