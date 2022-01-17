Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $149,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of CB traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $196.26. 1,662,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,890. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.