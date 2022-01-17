CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,464 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $3,617,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

