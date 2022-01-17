CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 711 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 288,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 286,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

