CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 157 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.