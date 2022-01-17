CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,033 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 120.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 59.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $82.83 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

