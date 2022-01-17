CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

