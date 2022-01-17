CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE LAC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

