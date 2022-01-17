CIBC Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.94.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE CJR.B opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.34 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.