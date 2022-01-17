Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

