Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cintas by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,929,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $397.45. 426,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average is $410.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

