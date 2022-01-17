Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

