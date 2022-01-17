Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $46,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $76.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

