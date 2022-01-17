Citigroup Inc. Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $49,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

