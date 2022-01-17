Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head-To-Head Review

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Clarivate alerts:

This table compares Clarivate and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 9.18 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -112.50 StoneCo $644.50 million 7.96 $165.69 million ($0.18) -92.33

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 6 0 3.00 StoneCo 3 6 3 0 2.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.44%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $43.45, indicating a potential upside of 161.46%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats StoneCo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.