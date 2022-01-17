Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $42,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of CLH opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.