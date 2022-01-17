Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 312,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $67.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $931.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

