Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Despite earnings and sales beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022, the stock came under pressure as both metrics fell year over year. Lower shipment volume along with an unfavorable price mix hurt sales. Higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs also acted as deterrents. Clorox retained its drab view for fiscal 2022. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. In the fiscal third quarter, the company undertook some strategic initiatives, including pricing actions, cost-reduction efforts, increased focus on building supply-chain resiliency, and enhanced productivity. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

NYSE CLX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,080. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.