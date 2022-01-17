CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 550,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

