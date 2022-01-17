Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $223,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.